Prince William County police now say two men were shot Sunday morning during youth football games outside Benton Middle School in central Prince William County, and the shooter remains on the loose.
In a Sunday afternoon update, police said detectives confirmed two men were shot and taken to nearby hospitals. Police earlier had reported there were three victims, but county police Master Officer Renee Carr said detectives have determined there were only two.
Shots rang out about 10:25 a.m. outside the school at 7411 Hoadly Road, where witnesses said there were hundreds of people in the fields for youth flag football games scheduled under the 703 United Youth Sports league from 9 a.m. through 2:15 p.m.
Coaches scrambled to keep children safe, one witness said. Other witnesses said children were frightened and traumatized, but none were physically injured. The league's coach, Joe Blount, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.
A Fairfax County police helicopter was called to help search for the gunman and medivac chopper to fly one of the victims to the hospital.
Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega posted on Facebook Sunday morning, asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.
"Our office is in contact with authorities and monitoring the situation closely," she wrote. "For those who reside near Benton Middle School, please stay in your homes until we have further updates."
Police later said on Twitter the scene was secure.
Prince William County Schools said on Twitter they were aware and monitoring the events at a "community use event" at the school.
Sunday's shooting comes after another very public shooting at the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival at Gar-Field High School on April 15. A 14-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident, which caused mass chaos outside the school on Smoketown Road. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Police are seeking the public's help in finding this morning's gunman, who was Black with a medium complexion, about 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10 and had a thin build.
"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident and we are asking the community for help in providing any information that will further the investigation, please call our Tip Line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip," police said in a social media post.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.