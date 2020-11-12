Fairfax County police say two men were shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of the Sharpshooter Indoor Range and Pro Shop in Lorton.
Officers were called to the business at 8194M Terminal Road at 8:50 p.m. and found two men suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.
Preliminarily, police said they believed the scene was contained to the parking lot.
Detectives were working to determine the relationship between the two men and the events that led to the shooting. Both remained hospitalized early this morning.
