Two people were killed and a third injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
The crash occurred at 6 a.m. along Route 3 west of Old Plank/Elys Ford Road.
A 2008 Mercury Milan entered Route 3 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 3 that was traveling in the left lane, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. The impact from the Mercury caused the Mazda to collide with a westbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling in the right lane. After the collision, the Mercury caught fire.
The Mercury driver, J’haun G. Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene, Coffey said. It is unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Mazda, Isaac D. Evans, 23, of Locust Grove, also died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Evans was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old Fredericksburg woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.