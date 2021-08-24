powerlinerescue1.jpg

Fire crews rescue victims after a mobile lift they were in struck a transmission line in the River Oaks area.

 By John Calhoun/JC Photography

Firefighters have rescued two people who were trapped for hours Tuesday after the mobile lift they were in struck high-tension power lines in the River Oaks area.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive in the Shorehaven Apartments complex, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.

Power was knocked out to more than 40,000 customers in Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Dumfries and Triangle, but all but about 600 had been restored by 5:15 p.m.

PHOTOS: Power line rescue in River Oaks

1 of 8

Witnesses at the scene said the two people on the lift, a man and a woman, were doing shutter cleaning and repair at the complex when the lift struck the high transmission lines, which are about 40 to 60 feet high.

The man appeared to suffer serious injuries and the woman appeared to be unhurt, witnesses said. The two were rescued about 4:30 p.m. from the top of the lift. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday evening, but at least one was going to be flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.

Through the afternoon, Prince William County police directed traffic at intersections where stoplights were dark and several eastern Prince William County schools were without power.

Dominion Energy reported more than 46,000 without power in Prince William and Fairfax earlier this afternoon.

Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.

