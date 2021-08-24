Firefighters rescue one of the two victims trapped after the manlift they were in struck a transmission line.
By John Calhoun/JC Photography
Fire crews rescue victims after a mobile lift they were in struck a transmission line in the River Oaks area.
A man and woman were trapped in a lift after hitting power lines on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Firefighters and police on the scene of an accident involving a construction lift in River Oaks, Aug. 24, 2021.
Witnesses at the scene said the two people on the lift, a man and a woman, were doing shutter cleaning and repair at the complex when the lift struck the high transmission lines, which are about 40 to 60 feet high.
The man appeared to suffer serious injuries and the woman appeared to be unhurt, witnesses said. The two were rescued about 4:30 p.m. from the top of the lift. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday evening, but at least one was going to be flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.
Through the afternoon, Prince William County police directed traffic at intersections where stoplights were dark and several eastern Prince William County schools were without power.
Dominion Energy reported more than 46,000 without power in Prince William and Fairfax earlier this afternoon.
