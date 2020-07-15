Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man and the wounding of another victim in Lake Ridge late Tuesday.
Officers were called to the area of Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane around 10:15 p.m. to investigate shots fired, and found the 19-year-old victim nearby on Oakwood Drive.
Officers utilized issued trauma kits and initiated CPR until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. He has been identified as Micah Antonio Mutz of Woodbridge.
While investigating the shooting, an additional man arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot injuries. He is expected to recover.
"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting," Carr said. "At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection."
She said the incident does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(15) comments
That use to be such a nice little neighborhood and it’s total hole.
Around the same time that KKK stickers were found in the same area[sneaky]
If you were paying attention, you would know that 90% of the time such incidents, such as KKK stickers in Lake Ridge or Jessie Smollet getting beat up by Trump supporters, they are fake. They are made up by desperate whiny liberals who hate America.
Admit it. You made that number up. KKK stickers to the Jesse Smollet incident is such a wide spectrum, it could include almost anything. That being said, I guess if you include things like whites calling the cops on Blacks for crimes that they didnt commit (aka Karens) then maybe 90% could be accurate, BUT im these cases I dont think many Karens are Liberals though
90% was probably concocted. What is not concocted is your use the the term “Karens” which has now become a derogatory term for a Caucasian person. That’s no different than using a derogatory term for any other race nor ethnicity. Name calling needs to be eliminated from all sides. As reported by INSIDENOVA last month, KKK was written around Loudoun last month and the perp was an ethnic minority. Quit categorizing. Liberals are supposed to be tolerant and not call others names.
You are the fake Soily. You support Trump who loves Putin and is scared of him.
Haha! You know that you have nothing to contribute when all you can do is name-call and insult.
What doe that have to do with anything, you are fixated...Trump fetish maybe?
time to defund the police dept and get rid of special tools for life saving measures
This happened in the heart of Supervisor Kenny Boddye's district, so it is to be expected. Everywhere in the US, where Democrats seize power from Republicans using big liberal donors, the quality of life deteriorates. There are no exceptions. We should expect nothing else in Prince William County, although I must admit I am surprised at how rapidly it is deteriorating here. People used to brag about living in Lake Ridge. Now, it rivals Dumfries as the hell-hole of the county. Thanks George Soros!
Well said we are all living in Kenny Boddye's America now and we need to get use to the new normal of violence, cold blooded murder and crime just being part and parcel of our lives.
Soily, You have once again soiled your pants with you ridiculous statement. It is not about Democrats or Republicans, but common sense by thinking for yourselves and not listening to false information. You know right from wrong, but you still choose to lie about George Soros. You "poorly educated" folks as Trump called you are ignorant to true facts. You know a lie when you hear one, but won't let your family lie to you, but Trump is good in your book. You are an old racist/bigot and we don't need you folks here in PWC. This is a diverse county and we won't tolerate it. Can't wait until November.
LOL and there goes the Trump and race cards. Isn't it sad that is the only thing they can ever come up with? Trump has been in office like barely three years and they want to blame him for the last 6 decades of failed Democrat urban leadership. There isn't a single place in this country that is being manged by democrats that isn't a total h*ll hole, but that's Trump's fault?
I assume you know derek005 that donations are tracked. Less than half of Supervisor Boddye's donations were from people within Prince William County. Soros may not have donated money directly, but his minions did his bidding. Who do you think funds CASA in Action and other special interests?
I don’t live there but I still think that Lake Ridge is a nice area. I know a number of nice families who own homes and live there. They hate this as much as we do. We are going the wrong way. Instead of being easier on criminals, the penalties need to be tougher. Bill Clinton was right. Three strikes and you’re out.
