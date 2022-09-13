Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend.
At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
Carr said one of the boys also posted a photo of the gun on social media showing the firearm on school grounds, which was seen by other students.
Police detained the boy who brought the gun to school but found he didn't have it.
The other student who allegedly had the gun left the building and was later located off school grounds, Carr said. He also was not in possession of the firearm, she said.
The school resource officer determined the gun was never brandished at other students or part of any active threat of violence towards the school, staff or other students, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for the gun, which hasn't been found.
Both boys were charged with possession of a firearm on school property and held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.
There was a gun, the stupid ass posted it on line! They need to make examples of these d bags. No hugs for these sub human pieces of garbage!
Relax, Man-Child. No need to take the Hilary Clinton approach and call them super predators.
Democrats are at it again. When will they stop with mass shootings and false alarms?
When the tools used to commit such crimes are out of reach.
Until then, Democrats have to entertain the whimsy of violence from Republicans and their love of firearms.
What gun? https://www.princewilliamtimes.com/news/police-no-gun-found-at-freedom-high-school-despite-police-search/article_3e87a9b2-32d0-11ed-b96b-17a8dbc1f5ef.html
The story says that there was a report of a gun, not that a gun was found.
Everybody freaking out over a young man exercising his constitutional right. They talk about arming teachers, but the students are the ones who need to defend themselves. But the "Blue Wave" gets a hold of things, and no one under 21 can conceal carry. That's the real crime here!
Oh year - by all means, let's arm all the kids. That's a really intelligent & well-thought-out solution. Geesh.
Oh year? I’m guessing you’re one of those parents that thinks cowering in corners will save the classroom.
Well, since the trend is that the people who are bullied in school turn into vengeful shooters, guidance counselors should identify said students and pre-emptively shoot them in the head. And then to prevent the bullying of others, identify agitators in grade school and brand them.
The problem is still the easy access to firearms. And that problem will not go away unless dealt with directly. My solutions are just about as sane as yours.
You’re clearly a special kind of stupid.
Minimum Age for Gun Possession: Subject to limited exceptions*, federal law prohibits the possession of a handgun or handgun ammunition by any person under the age of 18. Federal law provides no minimum age for the possession of long guns or long gun ammunition.
*Exceptions: Federal law provides exceptions for the temporary transfer and possession of handguns and handgun ammunition for specified activities, including employment, ranching, farming, target practice and hunting.
Time to add school attendance to that list.
Sometimes you are absolutely clueless. You state that those under 18 cannot legally possess a firearm, yet kids all the time surprisingly ignore this law. And you think more gun restrictions will help. Critical thinking skills are obviously not your forte. Now, I suppose you think everyone should be banned from owning guns. Good luck with that because that will never happen.
Also, if these kids did indeed have a gun, I'm going to go out on a limb and guess they didn't get it from somebody who legally obtained it. They probably stole it or bought it from someone that stole it. Of course, if one of their parents is a thug, I might be wrong, but even then their parent probably obtained it illegally.
I love chatting with you Paul.
Ignorance of the law is not a legal defense. And more gun restrictions can and will help. By looking at countries that have strict gun laws or complete abolishment, the number of crimes committed with firearms compared with the US is negligible.
Sure you can say my critical thinking skills aren't up to snuff. I will give you that.
But I sure have attention to detail when arguing in a comment section from 2 years ago, old man. And I will provide as many sources to my claims, something you never do. So, due diligence is not your forte.
Honestly, what is stopping someone from going to Dicks or Cabelas and purchasing a handgun and then giving that to one of the kids? Don't you think that there is something wrong with that scenario and steps should be taken to prevent that? And when steps to address THAT scenario are proposed, Republicans stymy efforts to combat gun violence.
Here is a discussion topic: Do you want police officers to be shot? Why do you want the proliferation of weapons in the hands of criminals to continue?
Go away troll.
So you believe high school students are responsible and mature enough to carry firearms in school? Are you some kind of special or what? I am a big 2A proponent but we need to use some common sense here.
The thing about common sense, Wayne, is that it's not that common. Who are you to tell me my kid can't defend himself? And your logic argues that 'maturity' is the determiner for bearing arms? Some big 2A fighter! Ha! I know plenty of adults that are too immature to bear arms; I don't see you stopping them from carrying.
You want immature children to be able to have a gun in school, who fight each other because they "bumped into me wrong". Please delete your account.
Just another day in school.
