Two teens were injured when shots were fired in the parking lot at Freedom High School after the season's first football game ended due to rain.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to the foot in the shooting, which happened at 9:08 p.m. at the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Both teens were taken to the hospital for treatment. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
"The scene was quickly contained as officers were already present at the school for security, and a methodical search was conducted," Perok said in a news release.
A meeting point was established at Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge Campus for families to meet with those at the game.
"At this time, the area has been cleared of attendees and is stable," Perok said. "There is no active incident."
No shooter has been identified or located late Friday.
Freedom was playing Brooke Point High School from Stafford County at home during for the season's first football game.
Prince William County schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said "this continues to be an active police investigation" and the school division is following police direction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
