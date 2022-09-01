Two men were wounded in an exchange of gunfire during an undercover police operation Thursday evening in Dale City.
The shooting happened in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, before 7 p.m. Two men were flown by helicopter to an area trauma center in unknown condition.
No officers were injured.
Prince William County police Assistant Chief Jarad Phelps said the shooting happened during a multi-agency undercover operation involving Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Phelps said two Prince William and two Manassas city officers were involved in the exchange of gunfire. He said it's unclear if men involved were the targets of the undercover operation. He declined to say what the original investigation was about.
Police would like to talk to anyone who has information or witnessed the shooting, and they are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras.
(3) comments
Wow,
This is a pretty significant and rare joint operation being disclosed to the public. Rare with all three of the local P.D. departments working on this with the feds. Details to follow...
They didn't do nothing [whistling]
I was starting to get worried, a few days went by with no gunfire. Now we’re back on track. #thegreatreset
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.