U.S. 1 at Old Stage Coach Road in Dumfries remained closed late Saturday following an afternoon crash that took down power lines.
Danielle Haggart witnessed the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m., and said it appeared the driver suffered a medical emergency. She said he first struck a truck going southbound on U.S. 1, then veered to the left, hit a slope, went airborne and landed on the power lines.
The driver's condition was unknown late Saturday afternoon.
Both directions of U.S. 1 remained closed as of 9:45 p.m., with an estimated reopening time of 2 a.m.Dominion Energy did not report any outages in the area.
A detour is in place from Va. 234. Drivers are asked to follow police direction.
