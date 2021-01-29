Ready for some snow? Mixed with some freezing rain and sleet perhaps?
As of late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office is calling for 5 to 8 inches of snow across the D.C. area. starting early Sunday morning and continuing through Monday morning.
Forecasters say wintry precipitation will move in from southwest to northeast late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with snow likely widespread for the D.C. metro by mid-late morning Sunday.
"After that, we may start to see some warm air pushing northward, allowing snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain," the weather service said in Friday's forecaster discussion. "A dry slot then appears more likely to move overhead, resulting in more sleet and freezing rain Sunday night, though as precip should be fairly light, we are not expecting a big ice accumulation."
Temperatures are expected to stay near or below freezing for much of the area Sunday with steady precipitation and a developing northwest wind.
Then on Monday, a coastal low pressure system will bring us a continued chance of accumulating snowfall Monday into Monday evening.
"Some slightly warmer air may be just above the boundary layer Monday to throw a threat of sleet and freezing rain our way, as well," the weather service said.
The low pressure system at the coast should pull away late Monday night and Tuesday, ending any precipitation by Tuesday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation's Northern Virginia crews were out pre-treating major thoroughfares on Friday, laying down "brine lines" ahead of any wintry weather.
Please be alert & patient with slow-moving operation to pre-treat I-95 starting in Thornburg to Prince William County line. Crews applying a salt brine solution to I-95 northbound then southbound with possibility of winter weather this weekend @SpotsyGov @FxbgGov @staffordvagov pic.twitter.com/GViciPjrHY— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 29, 2021
