A 49-year-old man died Monday following a weekend shooting in mid-Prince William County and his partner has been charged with murder.
Officers were called to the 13500 block of Bradford Lane off Hoadly Road at 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a shooting, where they found the victim, Travis Kelly Deardorff, suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.
Deardorff had been in an argument with Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, of the Bradford Lane address, when she went into a bedroom, retrieved a firearm and shot him, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Myers immediately contacted emergency services, Carr said. Deardorff was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Monday.
Following his death, Myers has been charged with second-degree murder, Carr said. She is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The murder is Prince William County's 13th homicide of 2021. Last year, there were eight homicides in the county and the year before there were 14.
