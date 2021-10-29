A woman shot in an apparent murder attempt-suicide in Dale City last month has died, police said.
Detectives were notified about the death of 52-year-old Mercedes Alcira Moore on Thursday.
Police were called to a domestic dispute at Moore's home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on Sept. 10 at 2:23 a.m., and arrived to find Moore suffering a gunshot wound, her husband Darin Carlyle Moore dead and an 8-year-old boy unharmed.
The investigation revealed that the couple was involved in a domestic altercation and during the encounter, Darin Moore shot his wife before shooting himself, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The 8-year-old boy was inside the home during the shooting and was uninjured. He was released to the custody of a family member.
Mercedes Moore's death will be classified as a homicide and "cleared exceptional" with the death of the offender.
(6) comments
What can you expect in Democrat run Dale Sh**ty? What used to be a good place to live 35 years ago is now a cesspool of gang infested activity.
You read a story about a death, a critical injury, and a child who potentially witnessed an extraordinarily tragic and violent event, and your first reaction is to drag politics into it? You are a special kind of soulless.
yes, just keep on selling those guns people ! I will be glad when the day comes that private ownership of firearms is illegal !
Yes this is the answer! It’s worked so well in D.C.!
Let's check in with Australia... Oh, right, gun violence is practically nonexistent in a place where they aren't surrounded by easily accessible firearms. Weird how your argument falls apart when faced with the bare minimum of logic. But then again, you're just a useful idiot who parrots talking points. You know, a sheep. A follower. Someone who does zero thinking for themselves. Think back to your highest level of education and the grades you received and ask yourself, "Am I really the best candidate for defending my political opinion? And if I'm this stupid and I AM the best candidate, what does that say about my political opinions?"
8 year old boy. So sad! Communities need to do more to help these children suffering such trauma, since they're not doing anything to prevent it!
