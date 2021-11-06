Police have identified the two men killed in a home invasion and shooting Friday in Dale City, and released a photo of the suspect who got away.
Police say 20-year-old Joseph James Harden was in his house in the 14100 block of Renegade Court with the homeowner, a 59-year-old woman who is a relative, and two contractors who were working on the house. Just before 11:30 a.m., two intruders "forcibly entered the residence."
An altercation ensued, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which Harden and one of the intruders, identified as Zhabriell Antoine Perkins, 20, of Woodbridge, were shot. Both men died at the scene.
One of the contractors working at the home, identified as a 21-year-old man, was also shot, suffering a non-life threatening wound to the lower body, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The second suspect fled on foot to a vehicle described as a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee, with a silver trim package and Virginia temporary license plates: 98254K. He has not been located.
The homeowner and the other contractor were not injured.
The incident was not random, Perok said. "Harden is believed to have been targeted in the encounter."
Police have released a photo of the suspect who got away and the Jeep involved. The intruder was a Black male, approximately 6’3” with a thin build and last seen wearing a black jacket with a stripe on the sleeve and black pants.
The homicides are Prince William County's 10th and 11th of 2021. Last year, there were eight homicides in the county and the year before there were 14.
(4) comments
More and more shootings and violence ! Now with new leadership in our Commonwealth, this will improve !
If by improve you mean increase, then you're right. Doing away with gun control measures (which I'm sure is on the list of things to do) will mean even more guns on the streets and more deaths. But then preventing people from dying is never a conservative priority (see covid for example).
Turning into PG county south. Shameful.
The Culture of Violence Continues! The pace is picking up and the moon is only a waxing crescent! What gives?
