Police have identified the two men killed when shooting broke out at a large Halloween Party in Dale City early Sunday morning -- and they are asking any witnesses to help in the investigation.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Bristol Court just after 2 a.m. to investigate a shots fired call. Once there, officers found three people, two men and a woman, suffering gunshot wounds, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The two men who died have been identified as Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington. The two others shot are 23-year-old Triangle man of and a 24-year-old Fairfax woman. Both are expected to survive their injuries, Perok said.
The woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the house while the Triangle man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, Perok said.
Police say there are no suspects in custody and detectives continue to seek assistance from any witnesses to the incident, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Perok said there is no threat to the surrounding community and the incident was isolated to the home.
What a dump PWC is turning into. Shootings almost a nightly occurrence now. Sad
PWC isn't a dump, you're just online too much and focusing too much on these reports, violence is down overall from its heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Do you have any facts on this or is it simply personal opinion?
I'd really like to see some numbers because it certainly feels like crime has been on the rise since about 2010.
It's true. PWCoPD & other agencies did a great job cleaning the place up. Then our 44th President made moves to have the filth all bused back in.
Now LEO are afraid to make a move lest a criminal "feel threatened"
No, not all of PWC is a dump; mostly it is very nice. There are some crappy and dangerous areas though . . . like where this shooting occurred. Here's link to a crime map of the surrounding area at SpotCrime.
...
https://spotcrime.com/map?lat=38.6355199&lon=-77.3120376&address=3300+Bristol+Ct%2C+Dale+City%2C+VA+22193%2C+USA
Don’t worry Victor Angry has formed a commission to defund the police and replace them with social workers. We won’t have to worry about our citizens getting murdered anymore. Thanks Vic!
