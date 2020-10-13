The Virginia Department of Elections website was back online mid-afternoon Tuesday after being down most of the day on the last day that Virginians can register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.
The elections department website - and that of many other state agencies - went down Tuesday morning when a utility contractor accidentally cut a fiber optics cable in Chesterfield County, Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The damage affected data circuits and virtual private network connectivity for agencies including the Department of Elections, the Virginia Department of Health, the Department of Motor Vehicles, tax offices and the Virginia Employment Commission.
Northam said at the news conference that under state code he does not have authority to extend the voter registration deadline but that he would support a court order to do so. It was not immediately clear whether any requests have been filed with a court.
Virginians have other options to register with paper applications:
