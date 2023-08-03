The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban North America plan to partially open a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes through Stafford County on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

Transportation officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening on Aug. 16.

The 10-mile mainline between Garrisonville Road and Route 17 is anticipated to open southbound at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The lanes will be ready for northbound traffic the following morning, Aug. 18, per normal summer reversal schedule.

Remaining access points along the project corridor are anticipated to open later this year.

Northbound Interstate 95 through travelers approaching from the Rappahannock River area will be able to enter the new Express Lanes using a left ramp entrance near the Route 17 interchange, VDOT said in a news release.

Southbound Express Lanes travelers will be able to drive an additional 10 miles south to the Route 17 area. Exiting travelers can enter local I-95 southbound travel lanes near the Rappahannock River to access the Route 17 or Route 3 interchanges or continue in the I-95 southbound through travel lanes.

Transurban, operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, originally anticipated opening the Fredericksburg Extension, known as FredEx, last fall, but construction was hampered by resource constraints and geologic conditions.

One of those challenges has been Potomac Formation soils, a narrow belt of soil from the early Cretaceous period, about 145 million years ago, running from southern Virginia to New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Additional new access points to and from the Express Lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico and Courthouse Road in Stafford will open in late 2023.

The $670 million project, funded by Transurban and its partners, extends the 95 Express Lanes from just south of Garrisonville Road to U.S. 17 near the Rappahannock River.

The work includes two new reversible high-occupancy toll lanes; seven new bridges and new access points to U.S. 17, Old Courthouse Road, and Marine Corps Base Quantico, where more than 28,000 people work and reside.

VDOT and Transurban say the new Express Lanes will provide 66% more capacity during peak periods and will move 30% more people and 23% more vehicles, helping reduce congestion along one of the state's worst “hot spots.”

“This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich in a statement. “While more construction is ahead to fully realize the entire scope of the project’s benefits, opening the facility to through travelers this summer will provide immediate congestion relief and time savings.”