Republicans have retained the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir prevailed in Tuesday’s special election for the seat, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Weir handily won with 60.4% of the vote, or 4,195 votes, over Democrat Kerensa Sumers, who received 2,735 votes.
“Words cannot express my appreciation for all of those who spent hours, days and weeks supporting my effort,” Weir told constituents. “This morning I’m kind of like the dog that finally caught the car, what do I do with it now? Not because I don’t know what to do, but rather because there are so many things to be addressed … that it may be difficult to pick the first priority.”
Weir’s victory restored the partisan makeup of the eight-member board to a 5-3 Democratic majority.
The Gainesville seat was vacated after the Dec. 16 resignation of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland, who was first elected in 2011. Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
The election was the first referendum on the board’s new Democratic majority, albeit in a district Republicans have held since 1995. Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. The Democratic party had last held a majority from 1988 to 1992.
The board majority has faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the county’s rural area and the data center industry, particularly the PW Digital Gateway. All five of the board’s Democrats are running for reelection and four already have challengers.
Weir focused his campaign on pledging to curtail development in rural areas, keep the data center industry in industrial areas and reducing tax burdens for homeowners.
Sumers advocated for new affordable housing throughout the county, supporting investment in the technology industry and improving transportation and transit.
Weir won eight of 14 precincts. Notably, he took the Heritage Hunt precinct, the epicenter of opposition to the PW Digital Gateway data center complex, with 900 of the 1,143 votes cast there.
A vocal opponent of the PW Digital Gateway, Weir also surprisingly carried the Catharpin precinct, which includes almost the entirety of the proposal’s planned property. He received 334 votes to Sumers’ 325 in that precinct.
Sumers won five precincts clustered near the Manassas city limits, but only received a total of 273 votes from those areas. Her only other precinct win was in one north of Haymarket, where she received 80 of 99 votes.
Weir, who has served 11 nonconsecutive years on the Haymarket Town Council, will have to run again in November for a full four-year term.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
(5) comments
Zero coverage on the local news outlet affiliated with Insidenova.
I searched yesterday News>VA.PWC - nothing on a major local story.
If you don't like the result just don't cover it, eh.
What will the resident idiot Democrat post on the forum or is this subject matter too advanced for the perplexed Russian-influence moron?
Chill out,
And FYI the gentleman who posted below is a Democrat. Can you handle it?
Bob Weir’s resounding victory proves at least two things:
1) Money can’t buy you love.
An influx of campaign cash from unions, developers and financially motivated data center advocates could not prevent the sound thrashing Ms. Summers took from voters irate over the plundering of western Prince William County by the destructive agenda of BOCS Chair Ann Wheeler.
2) Opposition to the Wheeler regime is a lot more extensive than the “handful of activists” she claims.
Not only did Bob Weir take 9 of 14 precincts, he did so with impressive margins – including more than 75% in the Heritage Hunt, Evergreen and Gravely precincts.
Even those few precincts that Ms. Sumers won had paltry turnout, despite lavish Democratic canvassing and advertising efforts.
It remains to be seen whether the BOCS majority will learn anything from this decisive rejection of their policies. They have been consistently dismissive of public opposition, but Tuesday’s expression was through votes, not words.
The next expression of voter sentiment will be delivered on June 20th when several Democratic supervisors, including Chair Wheeler, face primary challenges. Let’s see how much developer cash they can rustle up for that one.
Game on.
It was a low turnout, special election in an ancestrally Republican district full of retirees in planned communities long fought by area NIMBY's, that ended up being NIMBY's themselves. Meanwhile the people who live in the area for generations want to sell for millions and give it to the data centers.
Frankly, the not in my backyard crowd doesn't have the votes to win county wide even if they can win in western PW, The county is 2/3's Democratic, so the board will remain with a Democratic majority while you all will complain on message boards and community meetings to deaf ears.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.