The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria and Fauquier starting Sunday at 3 a.m.
Forecasters say heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Precipitation is expected to begin as a wintry mix between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., changing quickly to all snow. The heaviest snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., the weather service said.
During the storm, visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile and snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour, the weather service said. Warm temperatures today should help to keep the snow accumulations down, the weather service said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews pre-treating bridges, ramps, overpasses and other trouble spots throughout Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties today to help prevent ice and snow from bonding to the pavement at the onset of the storm.
More than 2,300 trucks will be staged by early morning, ready to treat roads and plow snow as needed.
