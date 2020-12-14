The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm watch for Wednesday to include Fairfax, Prince William, Culpeper, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
For areas closer to Interstate 95, greater than 5 inches of snow is possible while the western suburbs could see more than 8 inches, the weather service said. Snow is expected overspread the area late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.
The heaviest snow is most likely late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening and will be heavy at times, forecasters said. The watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oh no! All those lazy mom's who don't know what to do with their kids can't send them into school. Ugghhh. Now they can't get their nails done, or run out to LuLu Lemon. These schools just aren't doing their job![crying]
Oh believe me, PWCPS definitely got exactly what they wanted, just in a different form....
They're called, Snowflakes!
