The National Weather Service has expanded a winter storm watch for the entire D.C. region, calling for snow, ice and high winds Sunday into Monday.
The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and now includes Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford and Culpeper.
For areas near and east of Interstate 95, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are most likely, with up to 5 inches possible, the weather service said. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
For the western suburbs, heavy snow with mixed precipitation is possible, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and possibly up to 8 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads across the D.C. area.
On his last day in office, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the winter storm.
Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call this morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a news release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of the Jan. 3 snowstorm that brought Interstate 95 to a standstill for 36 hours and led to more than 150,000 power outages in Northern Virginia. The upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has pretreated Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares in the Fredericksburg area ahead of the storm. For Northern Virginia, trucks were out pretreating after this morning's rush hour.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
