The National Weather Service has revised its winter weather advisory for the western suburbs to now include Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
A mix of snow and ice is expected to move into the area this afternoon and stick around until Tuesday morning. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. tomorrow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and a glaze of ice are expected.
For points east of Interstate 95 and U.S. 29 temperatures should stay just above freezing tonight, with only trace amounts of freezing precipitation possible.
The weather service says road conditions will be slippery and will likely impact the evening and morning commutes.
