A 38-year-old Woodbridge woman is jailed without bond after police say she followed a parent into John Jenkins Elementary School, forced her way into a classroom and assaulted staff members.
The incident began when the intruder parked her car in front of the school at 4060 Prince William Parkway and followed a parent inside about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, shortly before dismissal.
Two school staff members, a 55-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, approached the intruder to ask who she was and why she was in the building. The woman pushed her way past the staff members and went further into the building, as staff members attempted to stop her, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
School employees repeatedly "informed her she was not allowed in the school," Perok said. The woman pushed the staff members and headed to an upper floor.
She then "forcibly entered one of the classrooms where the teacher was actively instructing students," Perok said.
The teacher was able to "quickly and safely" move the children to the opposite side of the classroom as another staff member, a 36-year-old woman, attempted to remove the intruder from the classroom. A struggle ensued and the woman pulled off the staff member’s glasses, Perok said.
"As a result of the incident, the building was secured, and police were immediately contacted," he said. "Officers arrived and located the accused in the same classroom where she was taken into custody without further incident."
Police said the woman had no known connection to the school and no weapons were used. Minor injuries were reported.
Officers charged Ronesha Juanita Murray, 38, of the 15000 block of Tassleford Lane in Woodbridge with three counts of assault and battery and one count of disorderly conduct. She was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The school outside Dale City was in the news last week after a school IT specialist was charged with sexually assaulting four 8-year-old girls in his office.
(2) comments
There is much to this "report". For instance what for the scuffle over?
What a story…so what happened?
