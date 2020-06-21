A family member found the victim's body in her Aspen Club apartment around 7 p.m. June 18. Gray had suffered severe trauma to the torso, police said.
Fauquier sheriff’s detectives identified Glascock as the suspect, got warrants for her arrested and worked with Warren County deputies, who took her into custody Saturday morning at her Linden home “without incident,” Fauquier Sgt. James Hartman told FauquierNow.com.
Authorities have not said if the two women knew each other or released any potential motive for the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.