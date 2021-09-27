A Sterling woman has died after her estranged husband allegedly attacked her with a hammer earlier this month.
Peter J. Lollobrigido, 49, of Sterling remains in custody on charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order following the attack Sept. 19 at the Stone Springs Apartments, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide and additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.
The victim has been identified as Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, 44, of Sterling.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment complex in the 42200 block of Glascock Field Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19, where they found both the victim and suspect inside an apartment.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died Monday, the sheriff's office said.
Lollobrigido is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
Clearly hammers are a threat to society…….more hammer control is absolutely necessary!
To really rack up those mind-blowing death counts – to make sure that many lives are destroyed and families ruined in the space of five or 10 minutes – you need a gun.
