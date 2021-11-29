A 56-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related shooting Saturday off Hoadly Road in mid-Prince William County.
Officers were called to the 13500 block of Bradford Lane at 5:50 p.m., after the woman called 911 to report the shooting, police said.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, and the suspect had been in a verbal altercation when she went into a bedroom, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
She immediately contacted emergency services, Carr said, and the victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police charged Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, of Bradford Lane, with malicious wounding. She was held without bond at the Prince William County-Manassas regional jail. Carr said no booking photo was available.
