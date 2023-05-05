Police say they have identified a suspect in a May 2 robbery outside Kyle Wilson Elementary School, but have not been able to locate him.
Hector Manuel Diaz-Gonzalez, 21, of no fixed address, is wanted for robbery, attempted carjacking, carrying a weapon on school grounds, credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud, police sid.
Police were called to the school at 5710 Liberty Hill Court outside Dale City at 6:53 p.m., after a 47-year-old woman was walking to her car when she was approached by a stranger with a knife.
The man pushed the victim before getting into her vehicle and attempting to drive away, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. When the victim refused to let the suspect leave, he grabbed the victim’s backpack and fled on foot. The victim then immediately contacted the police.
While investigating, officers determined shortly before the robbery, the suspect attempted to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle and when he was not successful, he waited behind another car for the victim to approach, Carr said.
No injuries were reported.
Police say they determined Diaz-Gonzalez used credit cards from the backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
(8) comments
Awful to hear this.
But, wow, 4 in a row with blaming the undocumented immigrants for all their woes. The xenophobes are out in force. Sad to see so many weak minded responses. Blame the immigrants! Blame the people of color! Yet silent when the white guy goes on a killing spree. Sure, the poor and disenfranchised are disproportionately responsible for more crime; but they aren't the Boogeyman. Just people. Your incredibly non-Christian responses are extremely telling.
Mr. Manson please educate yourself on proper terminology. They aren't "undocumented immigrants", they are illegal aliens. I'll be glad to cite you the part of the code of federal regulations that covers this, if you are too lazy to do so yourself. Carry on!
Happy to hear you agree with the rest of my comment.
Your problem is, your opening sentence, which I addressed. It negates any credibility you may of had. So the fake news that you led with made anything else you had to say irrelevant.
This is what we can expect when we allow hordes of unvetted people into the country. There are many advantages to allowing immigrants when it's done legally, but our current border situation endangers each and every one of us. Joe Biden must be held responsible for the criminal activity of anyone who came illegally.
PWC needs to reintroduce the “Illegal immigration mandate” to protect the residents who obey the law. It would benefit all residents of the county.
Likely another one of Biden's wide open border illegals doing good deeds in the community. Voting matters.
Just another day in Biden-democrat crime ravaged America. Democrats hate America, love crime and want the Republic destroyed.
