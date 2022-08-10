Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment.
Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
Officers and rescue workers attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene. One officer was treated for smoke inhalation.
“Very unfortunately, this victim was murdered and the victim was on fire when officers arrived,” O’Carroll said during a Wednesday evening news conference.
Police issued a lookout and surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case late Wednesday afternoon. O’Carroll later reported the person had been found and was being questioned, but no arrests had been made.
“He is with detectives, we’re talking with him, we will get to the bottom of it and find out who is responsible,” O’Carroll said. “We’re still determining the person of interest and their relationship.”
O’Carroll said police had been called to the home before for domestic disputes. On Wednesday afternoon, police received two “domestic in progress” calls, with a woman reported to be screaming for help.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Fairfax County police.
(1) comment
Murder is just an expression of cultural diversity in some cultures!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.