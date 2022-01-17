Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a woman in an apartment outside Manassas on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 8100 block of Cobden Court in the Raven Crest Apartments at 10:22 a.m., where they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on the woman until rescue arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants in the apartment were injured, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The gunman fled on foot in the area of Ashton Avenue. Police used a K9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter to search for the man, but he wasn't located, Perok said.
The shooter is described as a Black male, about 6 foot 1, wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and black pants.
Perok said the incident was isolated and contained to the apartment.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community," he said.
Police have not released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.
The case is the first homicide of the year in Prince William County.
