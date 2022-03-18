State police say a woman armed with a knife stabbed a woman and a 15-year-old girl in Loudoun County on Friday morning before she was shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies.
About 4 a.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call for an argument occurring at an apartment in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area. When deputies arrived, they encountered Faubricia Virtaux Gainer, 36, of Reston, near the apartment's entrance and armed with a knife, state police said in a news release.
Despite deputies' commands, she refused to drop the weapon, the release said, and when she lunged at the deputies she was shot.
As deputies rendered aid to Gainer, other deputies entered the apartment and located a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl suffering stab wounds. Two other children were not injured. Gainer was taken by ambulance to Reston Hospital Center, where she died of her injuries. The state medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy.
The stabbing victims were taken to the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the incident, which occurred off Algonkian Parkway near Potomac Falls High School and Algonkian Regional Park.
Well done officers! Thank goodness no one else was injured.
head shot ask questions later
Police have to stop a threat immediately when they are coming towards you with a deadly weapon. Trying to wound someone doesn't stop the threat. Why don't you tell them to aim to wound when someone is coming at you with a deadly weapon? I wouldn't expect much intelligence from someone named Bonita.
So yet again, law enforcement cannot seem trained well enough to shoot to wound or incapacitate - it has to be shoot to kill. Why is this, exactly? Maybe these officers need to spend more time at the shooting range & less time on the streets.
Bonita, I think you may have an implicit or unconscious bias against law enforcement. You might want to get some counseling or find a state sponsored class you can take to free your mind.
There are very logical reasons why they do not shoot to wound. Doing some research might help you understand the reasoning for it.
You are clueless. You somehow think that a police officer being attacked can somehow instantaneously aim an inch or two to the right or left or up or down to incapacitate a crazed attacker, but not kill the attacker? You are living in a fantasy world. And who would you rather have attack you, a crazy wounded person, or a dead person?
Also, we need to confiscate all knives.
By that last sentence I have to assume it's sarcastic and you really mean, "Legalize bombs." Clearly there's no difference in the killing potential of any sort of armament, and therefore we should have zero reason to criminalize the production and use of explosives. Liberty or death, am I right?
I'm not even anti 2A but your little snarky tag is so intellectually dishonest that it needs to be called out. Make a real argument. Don't cower behind a memeified talking point. That's what parrots and useful idiots do.
I detect a hint of sanctimoniousness. The point is people kill people, not the weapon. Your argument is intellectually dishonest because nobody anywhere is proposing people be allowed to use bombs for self protection, but many want guns, or certain kinds of guns, to be outlawed because they look scary.
Since guns are not the problem, armor piercing rounds should be made available for civilian use.
Responsible citizens should not be told how they can use their weapons.
I am curious, did you support Lt. Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd shooting unarmed Ashli Babbitt at the Capitol Building last year? He shot her right smack dab in the throat killing her even though the unarmed 120 lb woman posed no threat to him or anyone else.
I do. She was the tip of the spear. The front of a wave of radical rightists who were chanting about hanging the VP and erected gallows. The officers/secret service were hearing the calls of the officers being attacked and knew the dangers of those men and women gaining access to our politicians.
I also support this police officer for shooting the armed woman who lunges at them after attacking another person. (Unless further evidence is presented that shows this was somehow unjustified )
You're actually just pointing out your own inconsistency in support for law enforcement. If they shoot someone you like them you're against them. If it was BLM storming the Capitol and cheering for the death of Pence/Trump I'm sure you'd be singing a different tune about one of them being shot down mere yards from the politicians.
Actually, you are the inconsistent one here. Perhaps you are not aware of the violent mob that attacked the white house for three days straight in 2020. Cops shot none of the protestors even though they caused millions of dollars in damage, including starting the church across the street on fire. Even the ones that crossed the fence were not shot.
Your white house comparison sounds like an extreme exaggeration, but even if it is 100% accurate, they were not literally breaking through a door with the president (or other politicians) on the other side. And, so what, you think they SHOULD have shot those protesters? That's the only implication I can take away from this and it's absolutely ridiculous that you don't see the irony. If I understand you properly you're saying they should have shot the people you don't like, but they were wrong to shoot someone you do like. That's the talk of an extremist. I would 100% support police shooting anyone presenting a clear danger to our politicians, civilians, or themselves. I don't care who they vote for. You clearly think that changes things, and it's disgusting.
You are not informed enough to even have a conversation. Get informed.
More people were injured and more damage was done at the White House riots in 2020 than on January 6, 2021. I'm not condoning either one, just pointing out the hypocrisy of the vile left.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/31/fires-light-up-washington-dc-on-third-night-of-george-floyd-protests
Wow Bonita Cubow you really don't understand the danger these officers face daily. Maybe you should spend some time actually doing research on police protocols and deadly encounters. I praise these officers for a job well done.
