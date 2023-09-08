The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both a stabbing and a fatal crash involving a woman believed to have stabbed her father minutes earlier.
The sheriff's office received a report at 9:48 a.m. of a man stabbed by his adult daughter at their home in the 42700 block of Pilgrim Square in South Riding. Deputies arrived to discover the victim with a laceration in his arm and that the daughter had fled. Aid was rendered, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The reason for the stabbing remains under investigation.
While searching for the daughter, a deputy came across a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 50 in the area of Loudoun County Parkway. The woman, who died at the scene, was determined to be the stabbing suspect, the release said.
The daughter was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a commercial vehicle. The crash also remains under investigation. The sheriff's office is not releasing the woman's name "at this time."
Traffic in both directions of Route 50 was stopped for several hours as the incident scene was processed and reopened at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or the crash is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021.
comments
Prince William County should really take note at how it's done.
Instead we are quickly becoming a crime ridden locality where poor governance and terrible policies have increased taxes, reduced the police force and left the law abiding citizens to fend for ourselves, as nobody is coming to save us.
Prayers for the driver of the vehicle, the victims, and the alleged criminal who met his maker, as well as the front end of that Buick.
Swift justice! Very unfortunate for the driver of the vehicle.
Agreed.
