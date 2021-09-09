A woman and two children were killed Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 just prior to Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, state police said.
State police say a Honda SUV was traveling east on Interstate 66 at 3:06 a.m. when the driver lost control near the 64 mile marker. The Honda struck a Toyota SUV and then continued off the right side of the interstate.
When the Honda struck the guardrail, it then re-entered the eastbound lanes of I-66 and struck the Toyota SUV a second time, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Honda continued off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail, after which it spun back into the eastbound lanes of I-66. An eastbound tractor-trailer swerved to the right to avoid the spinning Honda, but the two vehicles collided.
The eastbound lanes of I-66 remained closed for hours after the crash with traffic diverted to Nutley Street. All lanes reopened just after noon.
