A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed.
Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended.
Principal Heather Abney later sent a note to parents and posted on Twitter that Moore died.
"Words cannot express the grief the Woodbridge community will feel from this loss," she wrote.
We are heartbroken and devastated. Please pray for Mr. Moore’s wife and the entire WSHS community. The PWCS Crisis Team will be providing support in the days to come.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TpG2qyrq3v— Principal Abney (@PrincipalAbney) September 18, 2021
School officials earlier Friday said Moore suffered a medical emergency during the game.
Abney said counselors will be available at the school and that she is in touch with Moore's family to provide support.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.