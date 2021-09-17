A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed.
Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
Principal Heather Abney later sent a note to parents and posted on Twitter that Moore died.
"Words cannot express the grief the Woodbridge community will feel from this loss," she wrote.
We are heartbroken and devastated. Please pray for Mr. Moore’s wife and the entire WSHS community. The PWCS Crisis Team will be providing support in the days to come.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TpG2qyrq3v— Principal Abney (@PrincipalAbney) September 18, 2021
School officials earlier Friday said Moore suffered a medical emergency during the game.
Abney said counselors will be available at the school and that she is in touch with Moore's family to provide support.
Moore was in his second season coaching football at Woodbridge. Alex Urquhart hired Moore as part of his defensive coordinator after Urquhart was announced as head coach in January of 2020. Moore remained on the Woodbridge staff after Urquhart stepped down in April and Jimmy Longerbeam was named as his replacement in May.
Urquhart did not personally know Moore before he joined the staff. But the two became fast friends once they began working together.
"Fred, was a great man. He was like a brother," Urquhart said. "From the day we first spoke to just this past week when we exchanged texts I knew I made a true friend. He was a man of character. He was a man that I would want my son to have as a teacher, mentor and coach. He was truly genuine and positive person. The thing I loved most was his passion to help kids. He never came across a student or an athlete that he didn't believe he could help no matter the circumstances. He was a guy who was working to build youth mentoring programs in Woodbridge, he was selfless and would do anything to help others."
Moore was a former coach at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and Faulkner University in Alabama. Moore coached defensive backs for the 2017 season at Coffeyville.
Moore began at Faulkner in 2014 as a defensive quality control control. The following season, he became the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach. During his time at Faulkner, the program captured back-to-back Mid-South Conference championships.
Before going to Faulkner, Moore was an assistant coach at Escambia County High School in 2013. He coached the wide receivers and was the special teams coordinator. He was also the head junior varsity coach.
He began his coaching career in 2012 as an offensive graduate assistant at his alma mater, Troy University in Alabama.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(2) comments
Wow, this is very sad. I don't know how old Coach Moore was, but he appears very young in the picture. This is tough for his wife and family and the kids on the team.
This is so sad for Mr. Moore’s family and the Woodbridge SHS community! RIP Coach Moore.
