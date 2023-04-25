A 15-year-old Woodbridge Senior High School student suffered an apparent drug overdose in a classroom on Monday, but survived and is expected to recover, police said.
Police and rescue crews were called to the school at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge about 9:45 a.m. after a male student returned to P.E. class from the restroom and became unresponsive, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
A Prince William County schools spokeswoman said the school nurse provided aid to the student, who was taken to the hospital. The boy is "expected to be OK," Perok said. It was unclear what substance was involved and if life-saving Narcan was used.
The school division released no further details, citing medical privacy concerns.
Prince William County school nurses and school resource officers have Narcan and school security officers are trained in its use.
In February, a student died after a drug overdose at Wakefield High School in Arlington and a student at Alexandria City High School was hospitalized for an overdose that same week.
In December, three Prince William County teenagers overdosed, and one died, after consuming counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police say.
Arlington County Public Schools last week announced a plan that will allow its students to carry naloxone in schools as part of opioid prevention efforts by the end of May.
Prince William County police offer the following resources for parents and loved ones dealing with opioid and substance abuse issues:
Prince William County Community Services and Prince William County Public Schools offer resources to help families with discussions about drugs and provide assistance if needed. Help is also available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Drug Enforcement Agency provides valuable information to help families understand what to look for if someone suspects counterfeit narcotic use.
The Police Department offers medication disposal boxes at each of the three district stations in the county for residents to dispose of narcotics safely, no questions asked.
Residents can obtain lifesaving Narcan nasal spray from Community Services. Learn the signs of opioid use, addiction, overdose, and how to respond using Narcan in 60-minutes by attending a virtual REVIVE training. There are three classes scheduled in December. The training can be found on the Community Services events calendar. Community Services provides substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services to residents of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and is committed to reducing overdoses in our area. Visit their website or call 703-792-7800 or 703-792-4900 for more information.
