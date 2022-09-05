One of two men wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in Dale City last week has died.
The shooting happened Sept. 1 around 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road.
The men shot were targets of the investigation into fentanyl distribution, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. No officers were injured.
On Sunday, 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter died at an area hospital, Perok said. The 30-year-old man who was also wounded remained hospitalized Monday and is expected to survive. An 18-year-old man was also present during the shootout but was not injured.
Prince William County police Assistant Chief Jarad Phelps said the shooting happened during a multi-agency undercover operation involving Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
"It is not currently known if the rounds fired by police struck the men," Perok said.
Two Prince William and two Manassas city police detectives were involved in the exchange of gunfire.
At the direction of Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen, the regional Critical Incident Response Team was activated to conduct the criminal investigation into the officers’ actions during the incident, Perok said.
The Arlington County Police Department will lead the criminal investigation along with other members from agencies in the region serving on the team.
Once that investigation is complete, the matter will be reviewed by Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth "for determination of criminal liability regarding the actions by police." No agency involved in the shooting will be a part of the criminal investigation.
In addition to the independent criminal investigation, both involved agencies will conduct separate administrative investigations.
The detectives involved have been placed on routine paid leave as the investigations continue.
Police would like to talk to anyone who has information or witnessed the shooting, and they are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras.
While it has been a fun popcorn session watching you guys going back forth, it is time to tone down the rhetoric and be mindful of the rules posted at the bottom of the page.
Focus on adding to the commentary and not letting it devolve into a name-calling slugfest that doesn't promote constructive discourse.
This is a pretty significant and rare joint operation being disclosed to the public. Rare with all three of the local P.D. departments working on this with the feds. Details to follow...
In this undercover and pretty large joint op, not too surprising if there were shots fired if there was always any resistance to law enforcement which it appears so. They were obviously looking to bring down a pretty significant criminal entity. Details to follow...
