A Woodbridge man has been arrested after authorities say he fell through the ceiling of the women's gym locker room Saturday at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in Stafford.
Brian Anthony Joe, 41, has been charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The man fell about 10 feet around 1:15 p.m. Saturday onto a woman below, the sheriff's office said. He was cornered by gym patrons until law enforcement arrived.
The woman he fell on was checked for injuries at the scene.
(2) comments
Three first names, never a good omen! Too easy to establish AKAs
Is your goal just to get words down before getting actual news?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.