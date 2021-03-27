A 27-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with murder in Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Babylon Cafe off Smoketown Road.
Horace Gene Clark, 27, of Mendoza Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested Saturday after detectives identified him as a suspect, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim, 25-year-old Kalin Javon Robinson, was shot as he exited the hookah bar and nightclub at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The incident was determined not to be random and no other injuries were reported, Perok said.
The business has attracted violence since 2016, when a 23-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed in the parking lot. Then last July, a 28-year-old Dumfries man was stabbed to death during a large fight in the parking lot after closing.
This January, a man was shot and wounded after a fight inside the business led to a confrontation outside, where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking the victim.
Prince William police Chief Peter Newsham on Friday suspended Babylon's live entertainment permit pending a review of security measures at the establishment.
(2) comments
My goodness, Prince William County is rapidly deteriorating.
What is being smoked in this joint? Is the joint a public nuisance yet?
