A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton.
Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
Detectives conducted interviews throughout the weekend and late Monday, Robert William Peters Jr. of Woodbridge turned himself into detectives, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
"Peters and Beyene were known to each other, and this was not a random act," the release said.
Peters was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said. He is jailed without bond. The firearm involved has not been recovered at this time, police said.
