Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman found in the woods off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge early Friday.
Police were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near Marys Way just before 4:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police identified her as Claudia Beatriz Morataya, 46, of no fixed address. Carr said.
Morataya and the suspect, Isaiah Gershon McGriff, know each other and had been involved in a verbal altercation, Carr said. When the victim walked into the nearby wooded area, he followed her and brandished a firearm, according to police.
He then fatally shot the victim before fleeing as a bystander contacted the police.
A search warrant was served at McGriff's home on Bayside Avenue where a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, Carr said.
McGriff was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony, police said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The case is Prince William County's eighth homicide this year.
(12) comments
The culture of violence continues...
I wish we stop treating politics like rabid football fans. Last time I checked "WE" are all dealing with crime and inflation. "WE" all need to come together to help solve our problems that are overtaking the area and the Nation. Have some compassion for the family and friends of this woman who just lost her life...
I agree. But some of "WE" are unwavering ideologues who are blinded by their hatred of American and who working tirelessly on every level to destroy it. Impossible to have any "Kumbaya" moments with those people.
The culture of the new religion of the left led by tim true and fascists continues under Biden controlled regime states. Under this failed espionage run democracy, states will have no choice but to reign in their own solutions, and stop accepting federal aid. Which is going to dry up any day now.
And then the culture of tim true posting his hate speech will be a relic of culture change in democultic led societies that couldn't succeed with their woke idealogies and irrational language modification.
You are probably right, Sacagawea Lax. Just recently one of Biden's handlers, (probably actually running the country) Brian Deese started talking about the Liberal World Order. What even is that, and how do they select their ordained clergy members? Unfortunately, Tucker doesn't understand that compromise to the democrats means, they get everything they want while the other side gets nothing.
I don't think you know what fascism means. You are full of conspiracy theories and ignorance just like most republicans nowadays.
@dave
Whatever you say professor strut.
[yawn]
God save Woodbridge
democrat activity down route 1 democrat alley.
Terrible,
Hearts go out to the family. And idiotic comments from Tim True should be taken down because he could care less about the victims. He rather blame a bullet and blame republicans. A total coward and indoctrinated weasel.
Geez, sounds like Sac has some sort of obsessive crush on tim. Can't keep from mentioning his name time and time again. [love][love]
Oh and as for the rest of your ignorant drivel....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMzd40i8TfA
Yep,
Since you choose to only post on here to my comments out of absolutely no where, your fantasy threesome needs to take a back seat into the stars.....Man.
Plus, you're just logging in and masquerading as another user on her any how, but I didn't want to spoil your fun and expose your multiple personality disorder.
Happy Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.