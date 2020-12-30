A Woodbridge man was killed Tuesday morning following an accident at an industrial workplace in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway in Lorton.
Officers responded at 9:35 a.m. for a report of an employee who was hit by a front loader truck, Fairfax County police said in a news release. When officers and rescue workers arrived on scene, they found Chris Baransky 54, of Woodbridge and paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Baransky was performing his duties in the yard on foot. Another employee operating a front loader failed to see Baransky and collided with him, police said. Upon the driver noticing the deceased, the driver immediately notified fellow employees, who summoned police.
The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. At this time, there is no indication of criminal activity, but detectives are continuing their investigation in partnership with officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.