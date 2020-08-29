A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Lorton.
State police say a 2001 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder at the 163 mile marker.
The impact caused the Honda to spin around into the travel lane and collide with a 2016 Nissan Titan pulling a U-Haul trailer, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The driver of the Honda, Javier Alejan Martinez-Andrade, 30, of Woodbridge, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Honda. He died at the scene, she said.
Neither the driver of the tractor-trailer, a New Jersey man, or the driver of the Nissan, a Hampton man, were injured.
The tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder due to a mechanical issue. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team troopers responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation, which remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.