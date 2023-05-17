Police say a Woodbridge man stabbed his 70-year-old mother Tuesday, then suffered fatal injuries from a bayonet in a resulting struggle with his father, who also died.
The father, identified as 68-year-old Rodney Clyde Reams, called 911 at 7:17 a.m. to report the stabbing at the family’s home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive off Prince William Parkway near Hoadly Road.
Detectives believe his son, 38-year-old Nicholas Lee Reams, stabbed his mother Sandra during an altercation between the three inside the house.
“It is believed the son and his … father continued the altercation resulting in both ultimately sustaining fatal injuries from a bayonet,” Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. “The father was able to contact police before being transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.”
Nicholas Reams was also taken to an area hospital, where he died. His injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted but suffered during the altercation with his father. His mother was pronounced dead on scene.
“The son … is being considered the primary aggressor in the incident which resulted in the death of his parents,” the release said. “At this time, the incident is considered domestic-related.”
(5) comments
Again. This is not Lake Ridge. Or Woodbridge. Or close. It is Manassas. Please report the facts, correctly.
No Sir that is Woodbridge. Google the address
The mailing address is Woodbridge. So technically it is Woodbridge. It is much closer to Manassas though.
We are halfway between both, right on the line. Either manassas or Woodbridge would work on our addresses but we are all technically on the Woodbridge side of the line. Just because we aren’t close to Woodbridge doesn’t mean we aren’t Woodbridge. Facts reported correctly ✅
Thanks Heather. Glad that you set the record straight. I am very sad about what happened and am going to miss seeing them and saying hi on my walks. Just a horrible situation for their family and shocking to all of us in the neighborhood.
