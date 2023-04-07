The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has charged two 17-year-old Woodbridge boys in a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one of the gunman and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
Deputies were called to the Park Ridge community about 4 p.m. and arrived to find the 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his back, said Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. C. Shawn Kimmitz. The boy, a student with Stafford County schools, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Out of an abundance of caution," H.H. Poole Middle School, Park Ridge Elementary School, the Merit School of Stafford, and Porter Library were placed on full lockdown, the sheriff's office said in a news release. North Stafford High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
Deputy S.T. Myers and his K-9 partner, Gunner, were able to conduct a track through the woods.
Two individuals, both 17-year-old boys from Woodbridge, were found hiding in a shed on Boodocks Lane, the release said. One of them had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injury, and was later released to deputies, the release said.
The second 17-year-old was detained and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
"Deputies recognized the inherent danger of firearms being discarded in the area and conducted extensive searches through the woods," the release said. "Finally, after approximately three hours of searching, three handguns were located nearby by Detective J.R. Scott and Detective R. Mervil. Excellent work by those on the scene in locating the handguns."
The sheriff's office said it's still early in the investigation, but detectives believe the two Woodbridge suspects traveled to Stafford where they encountered the 15-year-old. A struggle ensued between the three individuals, resulting in shots being fired.
The 17-year-old Woodbridge suspect who was shot in the leg has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.
The other 17-year-old Woodbridge suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, and grand larceny of a firearm. Both are currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Detectives are working to uncover how these juveniles got to be in possession of these firearms. The 15-year-old is still being treated for his injuries.
"We would like to thank our partners at Stafford County Public Schools for their quick response in locking down the schools. Great work to our deputies and detectives for their quick response to an all hands incident," the release said.
If anyone in the area has video of what happened or has any information, please contact Detective N.D. Ridings at 540-658-4400.
Below is a letter sent the Stafford schools superintendent sent to Stafford families and staff:
I am deeply saddened to report that there was a shooting in one of our neighborhoods this afternoon. The shooting involved one of our students, who also had to receive medical attention as a result of this incident. Additionally, several schools in the area of the shooting were placed on lockdown while the Sheriff’s office investigated the incident. I want to share my thanks to the Stafford County Sheriff's office, who brought speedy resolution to a complex situation. Fortunately, all other students are safe and all lockdowns have been lifted. Our partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has and continues to keep us all safe and we continue to be grateful for our work together. As this is an on-going investigation, we do not have any further details that we can share with you. We know that the Sheriff’s Office will share additional information about this incident when appropriate.
I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools - it’s not. Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential. Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring. Should you or your child need assistance from a school counselor, please reach out to your school administrator who can assist in scheduling a conversation.
As soon as you deem it appropriate for your household, please talk with your children about safety and remind them that if they see something, to say something to an adult. It might just save a life. And tonight, please hug your children a little tighter than usual before bedtime.
I wish you all peace this weekend as we regroup to face the challenges ahead.
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.