UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System and its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper.
UVA had announced in February it was in discussions to buy the portion of the Novant system it did not previously own. Previously, Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., had 60% ownership and UVA Health had 40% ownership of the joint operating company that ran the hospitals and affiliated services.
In a news release announcing completion of the deal Thursday, UVA Health – which now has more than 1,000 inpatient beds throughout Virginia – said expanding its scope will provide more opportunities for patients to access clinical trials examining potential breakthrough treatments and better support specialized care for patients.
“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”
UVA Health’s ownership includes all the facilities and assets that were formerly part of the joint operating company, including Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, as well as a network of outpatient services.
Kent said UVA Health would build on the framework established over the past five years through the joint operating company to expand the range of available services in Northern Virginia.
“We are so excited about this new relationship and the opportunity to serve even more patients throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper,” he said. “Working together with the excellent team already in place, including our employed and independent physicians, we are looking forward to creating a new vision for healthcare in Virginia.”
For patients in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, UVA Health’s new scale will mean streamlined access to comprehensive care, Kent added.
“This relationship will help patients throughout the region more easily benefit from our high-quality care, the latest technology, groundbreaking research and clinical trials,” Kent said. “By expanding our health system’s footprint, it will also provide us with more opportunities to fuel our teaching mission, which will benefit patients for decades to come by training the next generation of healthcare providers.”
UVA Health is an academic health system that also includes a 696-bed hospital in Charlottesville, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia.
