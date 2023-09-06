UVA Health and Prince William Hospital are considering a plan to sell off their Caton Merchant House assisted living facility in Manassas to a private company looking to expand the development with a new memory care unit.
In documents submitted to the city last month, MCAP Manassas LLC proposes renovating one of the facility’s wings and adding a two-story, 11,000-square-foot addition, increasing the number of assisted living units from 78 to 94 and including new specialized memory care units.
In a letter to the city’s Department of Community Development, UVA Community Health, the owner of Prince William Hospital, said the hospital system is in agreement to sell the entire Caton Merchant House property to MCAP Manassas, but the deal has not been finalized.
“Prince William Hospital, as Owner, specifically reserves the right to rescind both this authorization and the application at any time prior to closing of the … sale,” he writes.
Neither UVA Health nor MCAP Manassas immediately responded to InsideNoVa’s request for comment. Little information is publicly available on MCAP Manassas. An application to register the limited liability company with Virginia’s State Corporation Commission lists a principal office in Florida and a Virginia office in Richmond. The application was submitted in February and approved in March.
To allow for the proposed addition, the company is filing to have the 3.7-acre property rezoned from R-1 residential to R-6 age restricted residential. Located at 9201 Portner Ave., the Caton Merchant House sits just outside Old Town Manassas and directly adjacent to Annaburg Manor, a former nursing home the city purchased from Prince William Hospital in 2018.
The City Council approved a master plan for the historic Annaburg site at the end of 2021 with preliminary designs for a children’s play area, new gardens and an event pavilion on the grounds. The city still hasn’t determined exactly what should become of the actual house, which was built in 1892 and stabilized since the city’s purchase. According to the rezoning application, the addition will not be visible from the park area.
“The applicant’s approach achieves the growth of the facility with minimum impacts to neighboring properties. The existing facility consists of an extended U-shape of the building wings. The improvements will be primarily tucked into the center of the U, visibility of which should be largely obstructed from the properties to the South, East and North,” the application reads.
In its submissions, MCAP Manassas cites the city’s aging demographic trends as justification for the need to expand the Caton House facility. According to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, the percentage of city residents over the age of 60 grew from just about 10% in 2010 to over 14% in 2017.
“The applicant has identified an imbalance in the supply of certain housing for the City’s aging population. Market data indicate that there is a need for more secure, memory care beds in the Manassas area,” the company’s application reads. “Caton merchant House presently does not offer a secure memory care environment. In an effort to help address this unmet demand, the applicant plans to add a secure memory care unity as part of the proposed project.”
Built in 1988, the Caton Merchant House property was most recently assessed at $11.3 million by the city, but the application does not specify how much UVA Health has agreed to sell it for, or who would become its new operator.
“At UVA Health Caton Merchant House, you determine the level of assisted living you want – from meals and cleaning services to more comprehensive care,” the UVA Health website says. “Our flexible program focuses on your health, safety and comfort – leaving you free to enjoy your best quality of life.”
