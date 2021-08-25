With COVID-19 cases surging across state, hospitals in Prince William County say they are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated.
UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare both made the vaccine announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 continue to rise.
The new policy at UVA Health, which operates hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
“These vaccines will save lives, prevent unnecessary sickness and help us ensure we have the capacity to provide the best care possible not just for patients with COVID-19 but for all patients,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “It is part of our duty as a leading academic medical center to protect the health of our patients, guests, team members and community.”
Anyone who remains unvaccinated on Nov. 1 will face disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination, UVA Health said.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge said it has also expanded its vaccination policies to include the expectation that all team members and medical staff members will be fully vaccinated against COVID 19 by Oct. 18.
"As the community's front-line defense against COVID-19, Sentara believes it has a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health of its team members, patients, residents and communities through a vaccination requirement," the hospital said in a news release.
