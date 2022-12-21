In separate events Tuesday, UVA Health unveiled new signs on its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, marking the culmination of the transition of the facilities from joint ownership with Novant Health, a process that began in February 2021.

The Manassas event Tuesday afternoon at the former Prince William Hospital on Sudley Road was attended by city leaders, hospital employees and officials from Charlottesville-based UVA Health.

“Changing our building signs is an important milestone because it is visually symbolic of something much grander which encompasses a lot of hard work we have done over the last year to become integrated as one UVA Health,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer over UVA Health’s Northern Virginia and Culpeper locations. “It represents the commitment and caliber of care we can bring to the members of our community as part of UVA Health system to affect health and quality of life.”

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center came under full ownership by UVA Health on July 1, 2021. Previously, they had been owned jointly by UVA Health and Novant, based in North Carolina.

“We are appreciative of the partnership we’ve seen demonstrated already by UVA Health,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “You have made your mark here already, and we're just so excited about what's ahead."

Dr. Babur Lateef, chair of the UVA Health System board and a Woodbridge ophthalmologist, said at the Manassas unveiling that he does most of his surgeries and sees most of his patients at the Prince William Medical Center.

"This truly is one of the great institutions in the county," added Lateef, who's also chair of the Prince William School Board. "You're going to see the University of Virginia bringing their mission up here."

Since UVA Health took full ownership of the prior Novant Health UVA Health System in 2021, it has added more than 50 new providers and expanded independent physician services, according to a news release. This includes expansions of:

primary care providers

specialist telemedicine consultations

radiologists and mammography services

urology services in Haymarket and Culpeper

bariatric and general surgery services in Haymarket, Warrenton and Culpeper

breast surgery serving the greater Prince William area

Additional new services are planned for 2023, including gynecologic oncology.

“This region has a growing population of diverse demographic needs and socioeconomic needs,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, at the Haymarket unveiling. “I am thrilled that UVA Health will continue to be a valued partner in addressing these needs and providing world-class healthcare right in our own backyard.”

In November, several healthcare sites migrated to UVA Health’s electronic medical record and UVA Health MyChart accounts for patients. This included UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville, the UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Clinics, UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology locations in Northern Virginia, cardiology, and surgical care clinics, among others.

Dr. K. Craig Kent, CEO of UVA Health, said the system is making investments in all three medical centers and their associated clinics.

"UVA health is really excited about being in Northern Virginia," he said at the Manassas event. "We believe we have an incredible quality of care and we can further enhance the incredible service that's already provided by these three hospitals."

In Prince William, a new 3D MRI is being added for mammography, which improves breast cancer detection in dense breast tissue and reduces the need for follow-up imaging, the health system said. In Culpeper, clinics have been updated and construction is taking place for a new linear accelerator for cancer care – commonly used for external beam radiation treatment. Additional capital investments are planned to update clinics and hospital departments, including full replacement of a second catheterization lab for heart and vascular care.

The UVA Health branding will continue to be updated in the interiors of all clinical spaces into the new year. By the end of this year, all prior Novant Health UVA Health System websites will be redirected to uvahealth.com.