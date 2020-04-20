The ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to northbound Va. 123 (Exit 160B) will be closed (weather permitting) from 10 p.m. Monday night to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for pavement marking removal and installation, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via the northbound I-95 ramp to southbound Route 123 (Exit 160A) and a U-turn at the Annapolis Way intersection back to northbound Route 123.
