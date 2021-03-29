The Prince William Health District will provide the Moderna vaccine at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, today, Monday, March 29, from 1-4 p.m.
A limited number of open appointment slots are available. In order to receive a ticket, the process is:
- Proceed to the indoor community outreach vaccination information booth.
- All persons eligible for an appointment will receive a ticket with a registration form to bring back at the specified appointment time.
Appointment Ticket Eligibility:
- Driver's license, Passport or some form of identification must have a PWC, City of Manassas or City of Manassas Park address
- Change of address should be presented if necessary (i.e., DMV issued change of address card or utility bill)
- Work ID with current employment address (must be in PWC, Manassas City or Manassas Park)
- Must fall under State of Virginia vaccination guidelines (currently Phase 1a and Phase 1b)
The Manassas Mall clinic will not accept non-Prince William residents or workers. Once appointments are filled, no more tickets will be provided for the day. This is a first-come, first-serve event. The appointment slot cannot be exchanged for a different date.
