COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has now expanded to more people in Phase 1b tiers, including grocery store, manufacturing and food and agriculture workers.
The MAP clinic in Manassas Park will hold a vaccine clinic on Friday starting at 8 a.m., with the health district providing 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the event. The clinic works to vaccinate eligible community members with an emphasis on equity, Prince William County officials said in a news release.
There are no appointments for the MAP clinic, so if you go, arrive early. The clinic is at 99 Adams St.
Those in Phase 1b tiers 4, 5 and 6 are now eligible.
On Monday, March 8, a mass vaccination clinic using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was held on the other side of the county, at the old Gander Mountain building by Potomac Mills mall.
If you are not registered for a FREE COVID-19 vaccination, now's the time. Go to VACCINATE.VIRGINIA.GOV and sign up.
